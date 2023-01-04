Telford swimmers and volunteers recognised

Swimmers from Telford Aqua Swimming Club with their medals

The club, which has more than 140 swimmers from the age of five up to the masters level, has rewarded the success of its members over the last 12 months.

It has been a record-breaking year for the club which saw more than 30 swimmers enter the Shropshire County Championships – entrants needed to hit certain times in order to qualify.

And the swimming club also had success on the regional stage with five swimmers competing across the West Midlands – it is the first time they have sent more than one swimmer to a regional competition – a landmark for the club.

The awards evening, held at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel had the region's Mayor present, and it recognised volunteers like Abbie Dale who is the lead swimming teacher at the club and Mark Wells who is the club's lead official.

Adam Tatton, a volunteer for the club, said: "Abbie is only 21-years-old and it is a big role to take on but she does it alongside her university.

"She has been nominated for the national volunteer of the year award as well as winning the regional one, but we don't need awards to know much effort our volunteers put in and how proud we are to have them at our club.

"Mark is another one, he was one of the officials at the commonwealth games. He has been nominated for the national official of the year award for the nationals.

"He travels miles and miles across most weekends to different competitions, and he does it because he loves the sport, well that is what he tells us."

"We have a nice big base of volunteers as well.

"Most of them are parents or like myself have grown up through the club and progressed through the ages and taken on different roles."