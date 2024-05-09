Russia celebrates victory in World War II at Victory Day parade

Russia wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry on Thursday for Victory Day, a celebration of its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II that President Vladimir Putin has turned into a pillar of his nearly quarter-century in power and a justification for his move into Ukraine.

Even though few veterans of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War are still alive 79 years after Berlin fell to the Red Army, the victory over Nazi Germany remains the most important and widely revered symbol of the country’s prowess and a key element of national identity.

Thursday’s festivities across Russia, led by Mr Putin who this week began his fifth term in office, recall that wartime sacrifice in what has become its most important secular holiday.

The Victory Day military parade in Moscow marks the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

“The Victory Day unites all generations,” Mr Putin said in a speech at the Red Square parade. “We are going forward relying on our centuries-old traditions and feel confident that together we will ensure a free and secure future of Russia.”

He hailed the troops fighting in Ukraine for their courage and blasted the West, accusing it of “fuelling regional conflicts, inter-ethnic and inter-religious strife and trying to contain sovereign and independent centres of global development”.

Amid Russia-West tensions that have soared to the highest level since the Cold War times over Ukraine, Mr Putin also issued another stark reminder about Russia’s nuclear might.

Russian Air Force Su-25 jets fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in the colours of the national flag (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

“Russia will do everything to prevent global confrontation, but will not allow anyone to threaten us,” he said.

“Our strategic forces are in combat readiness.”

The Soviet Union lost about 27 million people in the war, an estimate that many historians consider conservative, scarring virtually every family.

Rehearsals for the parade have been underway for days (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Nazi troops overran much of the western Soviet Union when they invaded in June 1941, before being driven back all the way to Berlin, where the USSR’s hammer and sickle flag was raised above the ruined capital.

The UK, US, France and other allies mark the end of the war in Europe on May 8.

The immense suffering and sacrifice in cities like Stalingrad, Kursk and Mr Putin’s native Leningrad — now St Petersburg — still serve as a powerful symbol of the country’s ability to prevail against seemingly overwhelming challenges.

Putin has made Victory Day on May 9 an important part of his agenda, showcasing Russia’s military might (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Since coming to power on the last day of 1999, Mr Putin has made May 9 an important part of his political agenda, featuring displays of military might.

Columns of tanks and missiles roll across Red Square and squadrons of fighter jets roar overhead as medal-bedecked veterans join him to review the parade.

Many wear the black-and-orange St George’s ribbon that is traditionally associated with Victory Day.

Thousands of troops take part in the parade (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

About 9,000 troops, including some 1,000 who fought in Ukraine, took part in Thursday’s parade.

Mr Putin, 71, talks frequently about his family history, sharing memories of his father, who fought on the front during the Nazi siege of the city and was badly wounded.

As Mr Putin tells it, his father, also named Vladimir, came home from a military hospital during the war to see workers trying to take away his wife, Maria, who had been declared dead of starvation.

But the elder Mr Putin did not believe she had died — saying she had only lost consciousness, weak with hunger.

Victory Day demonstrations were suspended during the pandemic and amid security concerns following the war in Ukraine (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Their first child, Viktor, died during the siege when he was three, one of more than one million Leningrad residents who died in the 872-day blockade, most of them from starvation.

For several years, Mr Putin carried a photo of his father in Victory Day marches — as did others honouring relatives who were war veterans — in what was called the “Immortal Regiment”.

Those demonstrations were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic and then again amid security concerns after the start of the fighting in Ukraine.

Putin cited the ‘denazification’ of Ukraine as a main goal of Moscow, falsely describing the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust, as neo-Nazis (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

As part of his efforts to burnish the Soviet legacy and trample on any attempts to question it, Russia has introduced laws that criminalised the “rehabilitation of Nazism” that include punishing the “desecration” of memorials or challenging Kremlin versions of World War II history.

When he sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 2022, Mr Putin evoked World War II in seeking to justify his actions that Kyiv and its Western allies denounced as an unprovoked war of aggression.

Mr Putin cited the “denazification” of Ukraine as a main goal of Moscow, falsely describing the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust, as neo-Nazis.

Stepan Bandera was killed by a Soviet spy in Munich in 1959 (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)

Mr Putin tried to cast Ukraine’s veneration of some of its nationalist leaders who co-operated with the Nazis in World War II as a sign of Kyiv’s purported Nazi sympathies.

He regularly made unfounded references to Ukrainian nationalist figures such as Stepan Bandera, who was killed by a Soviet spy in Munich in 1959, as an underlying justification for the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Many observers see Mr Putin’s focus on World War II as part of his efforts to revive the USSR’s clout and prestige and his reliance on Soviet practices.

“It’s the continuous self-identification with the USSR as the victor of Nazism and the lack of any other strong legitimacy that forced the Kremlin to declare ‘denazification’ as the goal of the war,” Nikolay Epplee said in a commentary for Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre.

The Russian leadership, he said, has “locked itself up in a worldview limited by the Soviet past”.