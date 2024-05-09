Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection
Thousands of travellers have been left stranded by the cancellations.
Air Vanuatu announced that it had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier.
It said international flights were cancelled until Sunday and flights after that day were “under review”.
In a statement, Air Vanuatu said: “The Vanuatu government is now considering placing Air Vanuatu into voluntary administration.
“The international firm Ernst & Young has been appointed to assist the Vanuatu government in reviewing available options and put forward recommendations.”
