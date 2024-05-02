Police begin removing barricades at pro-Palestinian protesters’ site at UCLA

Los Angeles police have begun removing barricades at a pro-Palestinian demonstrators’ encampment on the UCLA campus.

The move comes after officers spent hours on loudspeakers, threatening to make arrests if people did not disperse at the university in the Californian city.

Hundreds of people had gathered on campus in support, both inside a barricaded tent encampment and outside of it.

The police action occurred a night after the UCLA administration and campus police waited hours to stop the counter-protesters’ attack.

The delay drew condemnation from Muslim students and California governor Gavin Newsom.

Demonstrators rebuilt the makeshift barriers around their tents on Wednesday afternoon while state and campus police watched.