Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter

Beyonce is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, she dropped yet another one.

Her forthcoming album has a name: Act II: Cowboy Carter.

The title was revealed on Bey’s official website, along with details on a few limited edition CD, vinyl and box set releases.

Act II: Cowboy Carter arrives March 29.

Beyonce first announced the news of a album last month after starring in a Verizon advert during the Super Bowl that ended with the superstar saying: “They ready, drop the new music.”

The main details about the release had been a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared that teased “act ii” coming out in March.

Beyonce’s 2022 album Renaissance is frequently referred to as Act I: Renaissance.

Soon after, she released two new country tracks — Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages.

Those releases made Beyonce the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart.