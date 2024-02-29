Putin claims Russia is united during state-of-the-nation address

President Vladimir Putin has hailed Russian national unity as fighting rages on in Ukraine during a state-of-the-nation address ahead of next month’s election.

Speaking to an audience of lawmakers and top officials which was televised live nationwide, Mr Putin said that Russia was “defending its sovereignty and security and protecting our compatriots” in Ukraine.

He hailed Russian soldiers and honoured those who have been killed in fighting with a moment of silence.

An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette (Alex Babenko/AP)

Mr Putin, 71, who is running as an independent candidate in the March 15-17 presidential election, relies on the tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power.

Prominent critics who could challenge him have either been imprisoned or are living abroad while most independent media has been banned, meaning that his re-election is all but assured.

He faces token opposition from three other candidates nominated by Kremlin-friendly parties represented in parliament.

Russia’s best-known opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose attempt to run against Mr Putin in 2018 was rejected, died suddenly in an Arctic prison colony earlier this month, while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges. His funeral is set for Friday.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison (Moscow City Court via AP)

Mr Putin has repeatedly said that he sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 to protect Russian interests and prevent Ukraine from posing a major security threat to Russia by joining Nato. Kyiv and its allies have denounced it as an unprovoked act of aggression.

The Russian leader has repeatedly signalled a desire to negotiate an end to the fighting but warned that Russia will hold on to its gains.