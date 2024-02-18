Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports

A union in Germany has called on ground staff for Lufthansa to strike at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar walkout earlier this month.

The Ver.di union said on Sunday that the one-day strike will affect the airports in Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa’s two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart.

It will run from 4am local time on Tuesday until 7.10am Wednesday.

A 27-hour strike at five of the same airports that started on February 7 prompted the airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The union is seeking pay raises of 12.5%, or at least 500 euros (£430) more per month, for 25,000 employees, including check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance and freight staff.

A round of talks on February 12 produced no agreement and more negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday.