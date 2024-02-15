Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue’s Dame Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed on Thursday.

The dress code has also been revealed as “The Garden of Time”.

The gala, which takes place at the Met each year, features a star-studded crowd that ascends the grand steps each year on the first Monday in May for the splashy benefit.

The dress code ties into the theme of this year’s gala, which aligns with the spring exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.

The gala is a fundraiser for the institute, bringing in the bulk of its annual budget.

Dame Anna is the force behind the gala, which to date has raised more than 223.5 million dollars (£177.6 million), according to the Met.

This year, the gala will be held on May 6.

Zendaya will also sit on the panel alongside Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Dame Anna Wintour (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

This is Bad Bunny’s third year at the gala and the first for Hemsworth.

Lopez has been on the guest list 13 times and Zendaya five.

Honorary chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

TikTok is the gala’s sponsor, with support from Loewe.