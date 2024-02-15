Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

The civilian death toll from two Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon has risen to 10, Lebanese state media reported on Thursday, making the previous day the deadliest one in more than four months of cross-border exchanges.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate for the strikes, which hit in the city of Nabatiyeh and a village in southern Lebanon, just hours after projectiles from Lebanon killed an Israeli soldier.

In Nabatiyeh, the strike knocked down part of a building, killing seven members of the same family, including a child, the state-run National News Agency said.

A boy initially reported missing was found alive under the rubble. Initial reports had said four people were killed.

Civil defence and rescue workers remove rubble from a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

In the village of Souaneh, a woman and her two young children were killed.

The Lebanese civilian death toll included six women and three children. Three Hezbollah fighters were also killed on Wednesday.

The fire from Lebanon earlier on Wednesday struck the northern Israeli town of Safed, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding eight people.

The fatalities marked a significant escalation in more than four months of daily cross-border exchanges triggered by the October 7 outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The war began with the surprise attack in southern Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah.

Government institutions, schools and the Lebanese University were to close on Thursday in protest at the airstrikes.