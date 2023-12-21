Shropshire Star
Czech police say shooting in Prague has killed several people

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s shooting in the Czech Republic’s capital.

Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design are located in that area.

