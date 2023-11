Germany commemorates Kristallnacht amid fears of rising antisemitism

Across Germany, in schools, city halls, synagogues, churches and parliament, people came together on Thursday to commemorate the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938 in which the Nazis terrorised Jews throughout Germany and Austria.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s main Jewish leader, Josef Schuster, spoke at an anniversary ceremony at a Berlin synagogue that was attacked with firebombs in October.

“Jews have been particularly affected by exclusion for centuries,” Mr Scholz said in his speech.

“Still and again here in our democratic Germany — and that after the breach of civilszation committed by Germans in the Shoah,” they are being discriminated against, the chancellor added, referring to the Holocaust by its Hebrew name.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the commemoration ceremony for the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht (John MacDougall, Pool via AP)

“That is a disgrace. It outrages and shames me deeply,” Mr Scholz said. “Any form of antisemitism poisons our society. We do not tolerate it.”

The commemoration of the pogrom comes at a time when Germany is again seeing a sharp rise in antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, which started with an October 7 Hamas incursion in southern Israel that killed 1,400 people.

Israel responded with a relentless bombing campaign in Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

On November 9 1938, the Nazis killed at least 91 people and vandalised 7,500 Jewish businesses.

They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested, many of them taken to concentration camps, such as Dachau or Buchenwald.

Hundreds more killed themselves or died as a result of mistreatment in the camps years before official mass deportations began.

Kristallnacht was a turning point in the escalating persecution of Jews that eventually led to the killings of six million European Jews by the Nazis and their supporters during the Holocaust.

While there’s no comparison to the pogroms 85 years ago, which were state-sponsored by the Nazis, many Jews are again living in fear in Germany and across Europe, trying to hide their identity in public and avoiding neighbourhoods that were recently the scene of some violent, pro-Palestinian protests.

Jews in Berlin found the Star of David painted on their homes, and Jewish students in schools and universities across the country have experienced bullying and discrimination.

Mr Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said that “something has gone off the rails in this country. There is still an opportunity to repair this, but to do so we must also admit what has gone wrong in recent years, what we have been unable or unwilling to see.”

He said it’s wrong that pro-Palestinian protesters have been able to call for the death of Jews and the destruction of Israel openly in recent weeks across Germany, and said that hatred of Jews by far-right and leftist groups has been on the rise.

“We want to live freely in Germany — in our country,” Mr Schuster said.

The German government has been one of Israel’s staunchest supporters since the October 7 attack, and Scholz and other leaders have repeatedly vowed to protect Germany’s Jewish community.