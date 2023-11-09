Pupil suspected of badly injuring another with weapon at German school

A pupil with a weapon is suspected of badly hurting another at a school in Germany’s south-west, the country’s news agency dpa has reported, citing police.

The suspect, a teenager, was detained as part of a large police operation in the town of Offenburg.

The injured pupil was treated by emergency services and taken to hospital, dpa reported.

Local authorities said in a statement: “The police are on site with strong forces. There is no further danger.”

There appears to have been one victim and one attacker, police said.

The motive is likely to be personal, dpa reported.

The school was cordoned off and pupils were asked to stay in their classrooms for their safety, dpa reported.

Later on Thursday, around 180 pupils were led out of the school to another location, where they were being counselled by special staff.

After that, they would be able to return to their parents, dpa added.