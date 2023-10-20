Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announces separation from partner

Giorgia Melonia and her former partner talk to a senior cleric

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has announced she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together.

In a statement posted on social media, Ms Meloni said her relationship with Andrea Giambruno had ended.

She said their paths had diverged “for some time”.

The announcement came after Mr Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues.

Ms Meloni shared the news in a social media post (AP)

An Italian satirical news programme, Striscia La Notizia, aired two nights’ worth of programming on Mr Giambruno this week, using backstage clips and audio.

Striscia is a primetime programme of the Mediaset broadcaster of the late Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is a junior partner in Ms Meloni’s government.

This week marks the first anniversary of Ms Meloni’s government, Italy’s first headed by a woman and its first hard-right-led administration since the end of the Second World War.

Ms Meloni, who was raised by a single mother after her father abandoned the family, and Mr Giambruno share a seven-year-old daughter, Ginevra.

Ms Meloni and her former partner have a seven-year-old daughter (AP)

The Premier had previously described Mr Giambruno as a “fantastic” and very present father who complemented her in caring for their daughter.

In her 2021 memoir I Am Giorgia, she said Mr Giambruno would not balk if she was working and he had to step in, though she complained that he was messier than she was.

In her statement, Ms Meloni thanked Mr Giambruno for their relationship and daughter and said she would defend their friendship.

“And I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine,” she added.