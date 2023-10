Italy ‘violated rights of residents near Naples over refuse crisis’

People walk past uncollected rubbish in Naples, Italy, in 2010

Italy violated the human rights of residents living in and around Naples by failing to manage a 15-year refuse and pollution crisis that contributed to higher mortality rates from cancer in the area, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

The preliminary verdict announced on Thursday from the Strasbourg-based court is the second major one in recent years to find that Italy’s failure to collect, treat and dispose of tonnes of waste in the Campania region adversely affected residents’ personal wellbeing.

Residents of the area have long complained about adverse health effects from the dumping, which has poisoned the underground wells irrigating the farmland providing vegetables for much of Italy’s centre and south.

The area is known as the “land of fires” because the accumulated waste is commonly burned, spewing toxic fumes for miles.

Authorities say at least some of the contamination is due to the local Camorra mob’s multibillion-pound racket in disposing of hazardous waste.

The Strasbourg court did not identify who was behind the solid waste crisis under study in Caserta and San Nicola la Strada and the pollution at a landfill.

The court found that Italy violated residents’ rights during a state of emergency over the refuse crisis from 1994-2009 by failing to take measures to protect their private and family rights.

The 19 claimants had presented the court with government-commissioned studies on the health impacts of the resulting pollution over the years.

The studies found that the risk of mortality associated with a host of cancers — tumours of the stomach, liver, kidney and lung, among others — as well as heart malformations were higher in the provinces of Naples and Caserta than the rest of the region, the ECHR judgement reported.

The verdict, known as a chamber judgment, is not yet final.

Both sides have three months to ask for the case to be heard by the court’s grand chamber.

Once a final ruling is reached, Italy would have to submit an action plan outlining how it intends to implement the findings.