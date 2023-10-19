In Pictures: Myanmar lake festival resumes after three years

Myanmar Pagoda Festival

One of the most colourful festivals in the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, involving scores of rowed boats and a spectacular gold-gilded barge, is being celebrated this month after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic and violent political instability.

Inle is famous for its fishermen, who practice a unique style of rowing while standing with one leg wrapped around a single oar (Thein Zaw/AP)

The venue is Inle Lake in southern Shan state, about 260 miles northeast of Yangon.

Inntha ethnic people row on a long boat in a procession carrying Buddha images to a monastery during the pagoda festival in Inlay Lake, southern Shan State, Myanmar, on Thursday (Thein Zaw/AP)

Inle, the country’s second-largest freshwater lake and a popular tourist attraction year-round, is famous for its fishermen from the Intha ethnic minority who practice a unique style of rowing while standing with one leg wrapped around a single oar.

Their skills are full display during the annual Phaung Daw Oo pagoda festival, which lasts almost three weeks (Thein Zaw/AP)

A large boat carrying Buddha images crosses the Inlay Lake (Thein Zaw/AP)

The fishermen row their boats to pull the Karaweik barge, an ornate vessel with a golden image of a mythical bird at its bow that carries four statues of Buddha to tour 21 villages around the lake so that people can pay homage to them.

Local people sit in their boat to watch proceedings (Thein Zaw/AP)

The festivities also include leg-rowing boat races with each boat carrying 40-100 rowers.

Locals watch from their house (Thein Zaw/AP)

Locals drive boats on Inlay Lake (Thein Zaw/AP)

Hundreds of local residents on Thursday observed the activities from small craft on the lake, and more from onshore.

The festival is being celebrated despite armed conflict across much of Myanmar, as the army seeks to quash resistance to its takeover in February 2021 that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Opponents of army rule urged people not to attend the festival because the military could use it as a propaganda to claim that the country is back to normal under its control (Thein Zaw/AP)

Thousands of people have died in the conflict and more than a million have been uprooted by army offensives.