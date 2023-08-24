Moscow court ‘extends arrest’ of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in April

The arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges has been extended to November 30, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court in a white prison van and was led out handcuffed, wearing jeans, trainers and a shirt.

Journalists outside the court were not allowed to witness the proceedings.

Tass said they were held behind closed doors because details of the criminal case are classified.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre back to the camera, is escorted to the Lefortovsky court in Moscow, Russia (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

The prosecution had asked to extend his arrest from August 30.

Gershkovich has appealed against the extensions to his detention.

The 31-year-old US citizen was arrested in Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the US government declared him to be wrongfully detained.

The case has been wrapped in secrecy.

Russian authorities have not detailed what – if any – evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Earlier in August, US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy made her third visit to Gershkovich and reported that he appeared to be in good health despite challenging circumstances.

Gershkovich was being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring US-Russian tensions over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.