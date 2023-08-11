Bosnian man kills ex-wife and two more people before taking his own life

Bosnia Shooting

A man in Bosnia has killed his ex-wife, posting the murder live on Instagram, as well as two other people while on the run before taking his own life, according to police and media reports.

Officers in the north-eastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer took his own life “after being located and before being apprehended”.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from the north-eastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, posted a disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

Three people died in the incident before the man took his own life, Bosnian officials said (AP)

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. The cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video.