Judge arrested after wife is found shot dead at home

Guns removed from house

A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the killing of his wife, authorities said on Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late on Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail, police said in a statement. No additional details were released.

A message was sent to Anaheim police asking whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County district attorney’s office, and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

The court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.