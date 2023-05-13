Germany to supply Ukraine with £2.3bn in additional military aid

Germany Denmark Defense

Germany has announced it is to provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros (£2.3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

The announcement came as preparations were under way in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia invaded his country last year.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.