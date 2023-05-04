Zelensky visits The Hague after denying Kremlin drone attack claims

Finland Nordics Ukraine War

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to the Netherlands for a surprise visit to the city that is home to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky’s visit to The Hague, which hosts the ICC and the United Nations’ top judicial organ, the International Court of Justice, came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Mr Putin in a drone attack.

On a visit to Helsinki on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky told reporters: “We didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to (the) tribunal.”

The ICC said in a March 18 statement that Mr Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

Volodymyr Zelensky denied Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Moscow (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

But the prospect of Mr Putin being sent to The Hague is a remote one as the court does not have a police force to execute warrants and the Russian president is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him if they can.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has made repeated visits to Ukraine and is setting up an office in Kyiv to facilitate his investigations in the country.

However, the ICC does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Mr Putin for the crime of aggression — the unlawful invasion of another sovereign country.

The Dutch government has offered to host a court that could be established to prosecute the crime of aggression and an office is being established to gather evidence.

The new International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression should be operational by summer, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, said in February.

Mr Zelensky’s visit to The Hague came as questions continued to swirl around Russia’s claim that it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early on Wednesday. Moscow branded it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Mr Putin and promised retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act.

Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv overnight but there were no immediate reports of any air strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Mr Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time and was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

There was no independent verification of the purported attack, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it.

(PA Graphics)

Questions also arose as to why it took the Kremlin hours to report the incident and why videos of it also surfaced later in the day.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US was “unable to confirm the authenticity” of Russia’s claims of a Ukrainian attack on Moscow.

Asked whether the US believed Mr Putin was a lawful target of any potential Ukrainian strike, Ms Jean-Pierre said that since the start of the conflict, the US was “not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its border”.

Asked whether the US was concerned that the accusation might have been a false flag operation by Russia to serve as a pretext for more aggressive military action on Ukraine, Ms Jean-Pierre said she did not want to speculate, but added: “Obviously Russia has a history of doing things like this.”

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian war effort since Russia’s invasion last year.

Among military equipment Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government has promised are 14 modern Leopard 2 tanks it is buying together with Denmark. They are expected to be delivered next year.

The Netherlands also joined forces with Germany and Denmark to buy at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.