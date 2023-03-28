Campaigner for girls’ education arrested in Afghanistan

Afghanistan Schools

An Afghan human rights activist who has campaigned for girls’ education has been arrested in Kabul.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said Matiullah Wesa, founder and president of Pen Path — a non-governmental group that travels across Afghanistan with a mobile school and library — was arrested in Kabul on Monday.

Local reports said Taliban security forces detained Mr Wesa after his return from a trip to Europe.

The UN urged authorities in Kabul to clarify Mr Wesa’s whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and ensure he has access to legal representation and contact with his family.

Men, women, elderly, young, everyone from every corner of the country are asking for the Islamic rights to education for their daughters. Penpath female volunteers calls for girls education and their rights to education #PenPathGirlsEduCampaign #PenPathGirlsEduCampaign pic.twitter.com/gekG7fsGKj — Matiullah Wesa مطيع الله ويسا (@matiullahwesa) March 26, 2023

Since their takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed restrictions on women’s and minority rights.

Girls are barred from school beyond the sixth grade and last year the Taliban banned women from going to university.

Mr Wesa has been outspoken in his demands for girls to have the right to go to school and learn, and has repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government to reverse its bans.

His most recent tweets about female education coincided with the start of the new academic year in Afghanistan, with girls remaining shut out of classrooms and campuses.

Alarmed by reports that @matiullahwesa famous educator esp. for #girls, leading civil society member & founder of @PenPath1, has been arrested in Kabul by the Taliban dfA. His safety is paramount & all his legal rights must be respected.#ReleaseMatiullahWesa pic.twitter.com/5yvt7nsejB — UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) March 27, 2023

The UN special rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, said he was alarmed by Mr Wesa’s detention.