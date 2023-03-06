Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is recovering at home after he was injured while shooting a film in southern India.

The 80-year-old actor posted on his blog that he sustained a rib injury while working in Hyderabad on the science-fiction film Project K.

It is being made in Hindi and Telugu languages and is slated for release in 2024.

Bachchan wrote that he had broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear. He said the injury was “painful” and he had consulted a doctor before flying home to Mumbai, where he has been advised to rest.

The 80-year-old star said the injury was painful (AP)

“I shall be unable to meet the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening… so do not come,” the actor said to fans who often gather outside his home in Mumbai. “All else is well,” he wrote.

He said his work on the film was suspended until he has healed.

Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films. His breakthrough came in the 1973 film Zanjeer, or The Chain, and he rose to superstardom playing bold characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes and deep voice.