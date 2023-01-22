Germany will not block Poland giving Ukraine tanks, minister says

Russia Ukraine War

Germany’s top diplomat says her country would not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

French TV channel LCI posted clips from an interview with foreign minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday, in which she said her government has not received a formal request for approval from Warsaw, but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way”.

The Ukrainian government has said it needs advanced tanks to continue its defence against Russia’s invasion and war.

Berlin has hesitated in signing off on supplying the German-made Leopards, but agreed on Friday to review its stocks.