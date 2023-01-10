Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania

A court in Romania has upheld the 30-day arrest of influencer Andrew Tate on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape, an official has said.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said that a court in the capital Bucharest had rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

The divisive social media personality had been waiting on Tuesday for the court to rule.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained for 24 hours on December 29 along with his brother Tristan, who was charged in the same case.

Two Romanian women were also taken into custody.