US-French satellite launched to map world’s oceans, lakes and rivers

A US-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers has rocketed into orbit.

The pre-dawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for Nasa.

Nicknamed SWOT — short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography — the satellite is needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion, according to scientists.

“We’re going to be able to see things that we could just not see before … and really understand where water is at any given time,” said Benjamin Hamlington at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

A SpaceX rocket lifts off in California (NASA via AP)

About the size of an SUV, the satellite will measure the height of water on more than 90% of Earth’s surface, allowing scientists to track the flow and identify potential high-risk areas.

It will also survey millions of lakes as well as 1.3 million miles of rivers, from source to mouth.

The satellite will shoot radar pulses at Earth, with the signals bouncing back to be received by a pair of antennas, one on each end of a 33ft boom.

It should be able to make out currents and eddies less than 13 miles across, as well as areas of the ocean where water masses of varying temperatures merge.

Nasa’s current fleet of nearly 30 Earth-observing satellites cannot make out such slight features. And while these older satellites can map the extent of lakes and rivers, their measurements are not as detailed, said the University of North Carolina’s Tamlin Pavelsky, who is part of the mission.

Perhaps most importantly, the satellite will reveal the location and speed of rising sea levels and the shift of coastlines, key to saving lives and property.

It will cover the globe between the Arctic and Antarctica at least once every three weeks, as it orbits more than 550 miles high. The mission is expected to last three years.

Nasa and the French Space Agency collaborated on the 1.2 billion dollar project, with Britain and Canada chipping in.

“What a spectacular, truly spectacular, launch,” said Nasa programme manager Nadya Vinogradova-Shiffer. “It is a pivotal moment, and I’m very excited about it.”

The first-stage booster returned to Vandenberg eight minutes after lift-off to fly again one day.