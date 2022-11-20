Nigerian teens recycle rubbish into fashion and highlight risks of pollution

Nigeria Trashion Show

Teenage climate activists in Nigeria’s largest city are recycling rubbish into fashion outfits for a show to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the young activists, said the ‘trashion’ show was designed to highlight the risks of pollution.

Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous cities with more than 15 million people, and is said to generate at least 12,000 metric tons of waste daily.

Implementation of environmental laws is poor: The World Bank estimates that pollution kills at least 30,000 people in this city every year.

Models wearing outfits made from various recycled materials wait backstage before a ‘trashion show’ in Sangotedo Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

This year’s show came just as world leaders wrapped up two weeks of UN climate talks in Egypt.

In collaboration with young activists and models, the Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative says it intends to recycle as many plastics as possible, one community at a time.

Model Obum Daniel Amarachukwu wears an outfit made from recycled palm (Sunday Alamba/AP)

It organises regular clean-ups across communities, including beaches. The plastic litter is then used to create fabrics for the fashion show.

Draped in red plastic spoons and fabric, 16-year-old Nethaniel Edegwa said she joined this year’s edition as a model “to make a change”.