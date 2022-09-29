Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

World NewsPublished:

All four detected leaks are in international waters – two near Sweden and two near Denmark.

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in 2018
A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in 2018

A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the country’s news agency said.

Sweden’s coastguards told TT they have a vessel on the site of the leak.

All four detected leaks are in international waters – two near Sweden and two near Denmark.

The Nord Stream pipelines run through the Baltic to transport gas from Russia to Germany.

Neither pipeline was operating but both were filled with gas.

The Danish and Swedish governments believe the leaks off their countries are the result of “deliberate actions”.

Explosions were recorded before the leaks were reported.

A first blast was recorded by seismologists early on Monday south east of the Danish island of Bornholm.

A second, stronger blast north east of the island that night was equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake.

Seismic stations in Denmark, Norway and Finland also registered the explosions.

Some European officials and energy experts said Russia is likely to blame for any sabotage – it directly benefits from higher energy prices and economic anxiety across Europe — although others cautioned against pointing fingers until investigators are able to determine what happened.

Speaking on Wednesday before the fourth leak was reported, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would have taken a large explosive device to cause the damage.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News