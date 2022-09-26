Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden on a screen at a documentary in Hamburg, Germany in 2015

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 26, 2022

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship.

The decree was published on an official government website.

Edward Snowden received #Russian citizenship from Putin, Russian media report. Will he be mobilized? pic.twitter.com/36QmmAdNr8 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022

Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency (NSA), has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programmes.