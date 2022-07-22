Notification Settings

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh found dead at home

World NewsPublished:

Police said there were no signs of foul play after she was found by one of her children in Nashville.

Elvis biopic

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley, has been found dead in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said.

Police said there were no signs of foul play. Post-mortem results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a 44-year-old Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said.

One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbour, who called emergency services.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from Fisk University in Nashville and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught year two pupils for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programmes.

She said those students reached out after seeing her in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

