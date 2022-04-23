Notification Settings

In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time

The world’s oldest contemporary art fair investigates themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change.

Someone takes a picture of a sculpture

For the first time in its 127-year history, the Venice Biennale – the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair – features a majority of female and gender non-conforming artists.

Under the curatorial direction of Cecilia Alemani, the event puts the spotlight on artists who have been long overlooked despite prolific careers, while also investigating themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change.

Ms Alemani’s main show, titled The Milk Of Dreams, opens alongside 80 national pavilions after a one-year pandemic delay.

The biennale runs until November 27.

Latifa Echakhch
Artist Latifa Echakhch and her installation (AP)
Italy Venice Biennale Swiss Pavillion
It is only the fourth of the Biennale’s 59 editions to be under female curation (AP)
A sculpture of a woman
The Last Garment sculpture, part of the Sovereignty installation by artist Simone Leigh (AP)
The 'Sovereignty' sculpture
Simone Leigh’s Sovereignty sculpture (AP)
Two sculptures
Cupboard, right, and Sphinx by Simone Leigh – the first black woman to headline the US pavilion at the art fair (AP)
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
We Walked The Earth by Danish artist Uffe Isolotto (AP)
Ukraine pavilion
Fountain Of Exhaustion by Pavlo Makov at the Ukraine pavilion (AP)
Swiss artwork
The Concert installation by Latifa Echakhch, at Switzerland’s pavilion (AP)
Japanese art
Satoshi Hama, a member of the artistic collective Dumb Type, poses inside the Japanese pavilion (AP)
UK art installation
Feeling Her Way by artist Sonia Boyce, at the Great Britain’s pavilion (AP)
'To Ukraine'
A square dedicated to Ukraine (AP)
