EU imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

World News

Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova were included in an updated list of individuals facing an assets freeze and travel ban.

Vladimir Putin

The European Union has imposed sanctions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new package of measures targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to two EU officials.

The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in an updated list of individuals facing an assets freeze and travel ban.

The move from the European bloc follows a similar move two days earlier by the US.

As evidence of torture and killings emerges from war zones outside Kyiv, the EU decided to impose a fifth package of measures in retaliation for Russia’s war.

In addition to sanctions on individuals, the 27-nation bloc also approved an embargo on coal imports. That will be the first EU sanction targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine and is estimated to be worth 4 billion euros (£3.3 billion) per year, the EU presidency said.

The EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

