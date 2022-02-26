Nations pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russian banks from Swift system

Ursula von der Leyen

The US, European Union and UK have agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the Swift global financial messaging system in retaliation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Restrictive measures” will also be imposed on Russia’s central bank.

The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.

In coordination with ???????????? I will now propose new measures to EU leaders to strengthen our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cripple Putin’s ability to finance his war machine. https://t.co/iU2waDzo9s — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022

The Swift financial system moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world every day.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic had considered the Swift option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

Russia declared then that kicking it out of Swift would be equivalent to a declaration of war.

The allies – criticised ever since for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression – shelved the idea. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russia’s central bank. This will freeze its transactions. And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets. pic.twitter.com/8H9eWkNCW9 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022

The US has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based Swift system to kick out a country – Iran, over its nuclear programme.

But kicking Russia out of Swift would also hurt other economies, including those of the US and key ally Germany.

The disconnection from Swift announced by the West on Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties further later.

And finally, we will work to prohibit Russian oligarchs from using their financial assets on our markets. Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine. But what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country. pic.twitter.com/bcygxFjeyG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022

In Brussels, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said cutting several commercial banks from Swift “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally”.

She said more banks could be hit “as appropriate”.