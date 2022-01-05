Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Philadelphia house fire leaves 13 dead including seven children

World NewsPublished:

None of the smoke detectors were working in the building, which firefighters attended at 6.40am.

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly house fire in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia
Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly house fire in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia

A large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and injured two others, fire officials said.

Officials said at a news conference on Wednesday morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but none of them were operating.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-storey house in the city’s Fairmount neighbourhood at around 6.40am and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour. WPVI-TV reported that at least one child was seen being taken out on a stretcher.

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

“I knew some of those kids – I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner. They had lived there for a decade, she said, “and some of those kids have lived here as long as us”.

“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out – jumping out a window,” she said.

“Losing so many kids is just devastating,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Keep these babies in your prayers.”

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News