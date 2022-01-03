Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital in Sao Paulo

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early on Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported.

Globo reported that Mr Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a new year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.

Globo quoted Mr Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, as saying Mr Bolsonaro had stomach pains.

Dr Macedo operated on Mr Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.

Globo said that Dr Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Mr Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.

Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Mr Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.