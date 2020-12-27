Man charged with three murders after US bowling alley shooting

Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

A man has been charged with murdering three people and wounding three others in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

Winnebago County state’s attorney J Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Illinois, late on Saturday.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, police chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Rockford police chief Dan O’Shea, left, at the scene of the shooting (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

Mr O’Shea said the three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69.

Additionally, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to hospital; a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder; and a 62-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Rockford is about 80 miles north west of Chicago.

