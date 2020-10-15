German water firm pulls plug on Tesla over unpaid bills

World NewsPublished:

Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.

MobilityX conference
MobilityX conference

A German utility company says it has shut down the pipes supplying Tesla with water for the construction of a factory near Berlin because the automaker has not paid its bills.

A spokeswoman for the company WSE said on Thursday that Tesla was given repeated warnings its water supply would be turned off.

“The 14-day notice period has expired,” Sandra Ponesky told The Associated Press. “We can’t treat Tesla any differently than other customers.”

Germany Tesla
The construction site of the electric car Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide (Michael Sohn/AP)

Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.

It was not immediately clear how the lack of water would affect construction work at the site in Gruenheide, which has been taking place at breakneck speed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms Ponesky said that as soon as the company pays its bills, a worker would be sent out to turn the tap back on again.

She declined to say how much Tesla owes.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News