Belarus president visits Russia to secure support amid protests

Belarus’ authoritarian president has visited Russia in a bid to secure more loans and political support as demonstrations against the extension of his 26-year rule entered a sixth week.

Alexander Lukashenko’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi come a day after an estimated 150,000 people flooded the streets of the Belarusian capital demanding his resignation.

The Interior Ministry said 774 people were arrested in Minsk and other cities of Belarus for holding unsanctioned rallies on Sunday.

Protesters marching in Minsk on Sunday (Tut.by/AP)

Protesters in Belarus have dismissed Mr Lukashenko’s re-election for a sixth term in the August 9 vote as rigged.

He has dismissed protesters as Western puppets and rejected demands from the United States and the European Union to conduct a dialogue with the opposition.

In a bid to win Moscow’s support, the 66-year-old former state farm director has tried to cast the protests as an effort by the West to isolate Russia, which sees the neighbour as a key bulwark against Nato and a major conduit for energy exports to Europe.

Russia and Belarus have a union treaty envisaging close political, economic and military ties but they have often engaged in acrimonious disputes.

Advertising

Before the election, Mr Lukashenko repeatedly accused the Kremlin of pressing Belarus to abandon its independence.

But with the US and the EU criticising the election as neither free nor fair and readying a package of sanctions, Mr Lukashenko now has to rely squarely on Russia’s support.

Despite the frictions in the past, the Kremlin abhors the prospect of public protests forcing the resignation of the nation’s leader, fearing it could embolden Mr Putin’s critics at home.

Mr Putin quickly congratulated Mr Lukashenko on his re-election and promised to send Russian police to Belarus if protests there turn violent, noting that there is no need for that yet.

Moscow has also signalled it is ready to discuss the restructuring of Belarus’ £772.6 million debt to Russia, a key issue in Monday’s talks between the leaders.