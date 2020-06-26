Menu

St Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

Published:

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people were there when the shooting happened.

Rapper Huey has been killed in a shooting

A St Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11pm on Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr, known by fans as Huey.

A home in Kinloch, Missouri, where authorities say Huey was killed
A home in Kinloch, Missouri, where authorities say Huey was killed (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single Pop, Lock & Drop It.

It eventually reached the No 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained in hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.

