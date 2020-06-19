Tulsa mayor lifts curfew around Trump rally

The mayor of Tulsa has lifted a curfew that was issued a day earlier for the area where President Donald Trump plans a campaign rally.

A statement on the city’s website says the US Secret Service had asked for the curfew near the BOK Centre, where President Trump is to hold the rally on Saturday night, then on Friday asked that the curfew be lifted.

Mayor GT Bynum issued the curfew prohibiting people in the area starting at 10pm on Thursday and Friday, and ending at 6am on Friday and Saturday, and from the end of the rally on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, including those who had camped there.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

“I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mr Bynum said in the statement.

“Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”

President Trump tweeted earlier on Friday that he had spoken to Mr Bynum who told him there would be no curfew, after all.

Tulsa Police Capt Richard Meulenberg said campers were removed from the curfew zone Thursday night with no trouble and no arrests.