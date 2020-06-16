Barack Obama to hold joint fundraiser for Joe Biden

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is getting some help from his “former boss” Barack Obama as he looks to fill his campaign coffers and unify the Democratic Party ahead of the November election.

The former president and Mr Biden will appear together Tuesday, June 23 for a “virtual grassroots fundraiser,” the former vice president announced on Twitter.

It will be the first time the two have appeared together since Mr Obama endorsed Mr Biden in April.

Folks, I’ve got some big news: Next week, I’m getting together with my friend and former boss, President @BarackObama, for a virtual grassroots fundraiser. We would love to see you there. Chip in now to get your ticket: https://t.co/UD3RHHKIw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2020

Mr Biden’s tweet linked to a campaign fundraising page and to a form for those who want to ask a question of the two Democrats.

The announcement on Monday came hours after Mr Biden said that his campaign and associated Democratic groups had raised $81 million (£64 million) in May — his strongest-ever fundraising haul.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has yet to release its fundraising total for the month.