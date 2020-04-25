Advertising
Russian cargo ship docks with space station
The Progress MS-14 spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT on Saturday, about three-and-a-half hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan.
An unmanned Russian cargo capsule has arrived at the International Space Station with more than two tons of supplies for the three-man crew.
The Progress MS-14 spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT on Saturday, about three-and-a-half hours after blasting off from Russia’s Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
The ship was carrying fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.
There are three astronauts on board the space station – Russia’s Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy of the United States.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.