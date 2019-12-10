Menu

Advertising

Japanese regulators recommend £16.8m fine for Nissan

World News | Published:

The move is in relation to compensation for Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo

Japanese securities regulators have recommended that carmaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen (£16.8 million) for the under-reporting of compensation of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said it made the recommendation to the government’s Financial Services Agency.

Nissan said it took the recommendation seriously, accepted the penalty and had corrected its securities documents in May, although its final decision will come after it receives official notice.

Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn (Andrew Stuart/PA)

Both Nissan and Ghosn have been charged with under-reporting the compensation.

Ghosn, who was arrested in November last year, says he is innocent.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News