Thousands flee homes as wildfire rages on edge of LA

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as firefighters battle a wildfire raging on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

The blaze erupted late on Thursday along the northern tier of the San Fernando Valley as powerful Santa Ana winds swept Southern California, fanning several destructive blazes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire has spread to cover more than seven square miles and 100,000 people in more than 20,000 homes are subject to mandatory evacuation orders.

Embers from fires are drifting in strong winds, spreading the flames further (Michael Owen Baker/AP)

Fire chief Ralph Terrazas said there are sustained winds of 20-25mph with gusts over 50mph, and relative humidity levels have fallen as low as 3%.

“As you can imagine the embers from the wind have been travelling a significant distance, which causes another fire to start,” he said.

Helicopters and planes are making repeated drops of water and fire retardant as about 1,000 firefighters on the ground attack the flames in and around homes. A number of properties have been destroyed.

The #SaddleridgeFire which started in Sylmar has now jumped the 5 freeway per @LAFD. Additional mandatory evacuation orders for the area of Balboa to Tampa north of Sesnon. The 210 freeway between the 5 & 118 has been shutdown per @CHPsouthern. Take this fire seriously! pic.twitter.com/bQT7imoQ9O — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019

Advertising

Evacuations are also still in effect in the inland region east of Los Angeles where a fire erupted on Thursday and raged through a mobile home park in the Calimesa area of Riverside County.

Seventy-four buildings were destroyed, others were damaged and Riverside County authorities are trying to determine if anyone is missing.

Fire danger is high throughout Southern California after the typically dry summer and early autumn, and the notorious Santa Ana winds – linked to the spread of many wildfires – bring a dangerous mix of witheringly low humidity levels and powerful gusts.

Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in Sylmar, California (David Swanson/AP)

Advertising

The Calimesa fire erupted when the driver of a commercial rubbish truck dumped a smouldering load to prevent the vehicle from catching fire.

Dry grass quickly ignited and winds gusting to 50mph blew the fire into the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, about 75 miles east of central Los Angeles. The park has 110 home sites and was built in 1958, according to its website.

About 160 students sheltered in place as smoke enveloped nearby Mesa View Middle School before buses arrived and evacuated them to another school outside the fire zone.

A woman evacuates her home with her cat amid thick smoke in the Granada Hills (Michael Owen Baker/AP)

Linda Klosek, 70, and her daughter Stacey Holloway, 43, had gone shopping and were on their way back to Villa Calimesa when they saw their neighbours evacuating.

Ms Klosek said: “You couldn’t even see anything, the smoke was so thick.

They watched on TV from an evacuation centre as flames destroyed their home.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS in red for the #SaddleridgeFire : – ALL of Porter Ranch north of the 118 freeway -Balboa to the Ventura County border, north of Sesnon– Oakridge Estates in Sylmar Yellow is evac warning zone, which means be prepared to evacuate immediately if needed. pic.twitter.com/Bh4uqtMJfb — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019

“When you’re watching it, it’s like someone else’s home,” Ms Holloway said.