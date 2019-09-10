Advertising
German hospital fire leaves one dead and 19 injured
One person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf, officials say.
City authorities said that the fire broke out late on Monday at Duesseldorf’s Marien hospital.
A 77-year-old man died at the scene.
Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
