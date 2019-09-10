Menu

Advertising

German hospital fire leaves one dead and 19 injured

World News | Published:

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Germany Hospital Fire

One person has died and 19 more have been injured in a fire at a hospital in the western German city of Duesseldorf, officials say.

City authorities said that the fire broke out late on Monday at Duesseldorf’s Marien hospital.

Germany Hospital Fire
The scene outside the hospital (Sascha Rixkens/AP)

A 77-year-old man died at the scene.

Duesseldorf fire service spokesman Christopher Schuster said seven people suffered serious injuries from smoke inhalation, four of them life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News