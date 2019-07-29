Lawsuit filed over ‘health risk’ posed by toxic lead released in Notre Dame fire

A French activist group has filed a lawsuit over health threats from toxic lead released in Notre Dame Cathedral’s devastating fire.

Hundreds of tons of lead melted when the April fire destroyed the cathedral’s roof and spire, and exceptionally high lead levels were later recorded in the surrounding air.

The association Robin des Bois said it filed a lawsuit in a Paris court for deliberately endangering human life.

Debris from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral is stored (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

The group said local officials should have immediately imposed protective measures.

The lawsuit does not name a specific suspected perpetrator.

Children are especially vulnerable to health problems from lead poisoning, which can be fatal.

City officials last week ordered a deep cleaning for neighborhood schools, and health authorities recommended blood tests for children and pregnant women who live nearby.