Rape case against director Luc Besson dropped

An investigation into a rape allegation against filmmaker Luc Besson has been dropped because of a lack of evidence, Paris prosecutors have said.

A woman had filed a complaint in May accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and raping her at Le Bristol Paris hotel.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the case was dropped after the investigation did not establish evidence of a rape.

The lawyers’ firm representing Besson said the filmmaker was satisfied with the prosecutor’s decision and that he had always denied the accusations.

Besson has produced nearly 100 films and written and directed many of them.

His films include the Taken series, Subway, The Fifth Element, The Big Blue and Leon.