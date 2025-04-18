What would the aliens make of our world?

However, given that the planet is 124 light years away - meaning it would take 14 billion light years to reach earth, travelling at a steady 60mph - it is probably unlikely that they will be paying a visit anytime soon.

Indeed, if they did roll-up in their flying saucers, it would be interesting to see what they would make of the world we inhabit. They would see a hot-headed US President treating world trade policy like his personal train set, senseless fighting in the Ukraine and Gaza, and Britain's highest court having to intervene to decide what a woman is.

One suspects they would take a quick look at this and get back into their spaceship.