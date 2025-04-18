What would the aliens make of our world?
British scientists reckon they have found evidence of aliens after chemicals have been identified on another planet indicative of life forms.
However, given that the planet is 124 light years away - meaning it would take 14 billion light years to reach earth, travelling at a steady 60mph - it is probably unlikely that they will be paying a visit anytime soon.
Indeed, if they did roll-up in their flying saucers, it would be interesting to see what they would make of the world we inhabit. They would see a hot-headed US President treating world trade policy like his personal train set, senseless fighting in the Ukraine and Gaza, and Britain's highest court having to intervene to decide what a woman is.
One suspects they would take a quick look at this and get back into their spaceship.