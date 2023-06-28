Cathy Dobbs: Lip reading's a mug's game in politics

We saw it with Tony Blair over his Iraq weapons of mass destruction debacle. His decision to go to war was based on patchy and limited information. However, he told us all that he had intelligence that was extensive, detailed and authoritative.
“How can you tell when a politician is lying?” the old joke starts. The answer: “Their lips are moving.”
