Cathy Dobbs: Lip reading's a mug's game in politics

Premium
By Cathy DobbsCathy DobbsPublished: Comments

“How can you tell when a politician is lying?” the old joke starts. The answer: “Their lips are moving.”

Boris Johnson - surprised?
Boris Johnson - surprised?

We saw it with Tony Blair over his Iraq weapons of mass destruction debacle. His decision to go to war was based on patchy and limited information. However, he told us all that he had intelligence that was extensive, detailed and authoritative.

Cathy Dobbs
Opinions
Voices
Cathy Dobbs

By Cathy Dobbs

Columnist

Columnist

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News