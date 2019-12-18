Shropshire Star comment: Now Boris Johnson must deliver

Our new, empowered Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is moving swiftly to complete Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union before turning his attentions to a trade deal. At last, Britain can start to turn its attentions to some of the many political issues that affect us – and surely the NHS and the economy will be first in line.

Around the UK, unemployment is down but the West Midlands provides an unwelcome anomaly, as joblessness grows. The mixed picture rather sums up the state of our economy at the moment – it feels fragile. There has been an absence of confidence amid the political uncertainty for too long and that has led to a fall in spending and a tapering off in investment.

While some may be bullish, many businesses will take a wait-and-see approach as the new political era begins. Confidence and investment are the key drivers of economic growth and if the Prime Minister can provide the nation with the sort of shot in the arm that new football managers usually bring, we will thank him for it.

Boris Johnson is perhaps the most charismatic politician of his generation. A compelling figure who appears to delight and offend in equal measure, his ambition sets him apart. Now that he has achieved his lifelong goal, it is time for him to deliver.

Britain is facing a critical period. Boris Johnson won the election on his pledge to get Brexit done and unleash Britain’s potential. He must now make good on those promises to ensure our country does not slip into further economic uncertainty and, worse, recession.

The task ahead of him is daunting. But with Labour in turmoil and some political pundits predicting the sort of 10-years-plus spell in the wilderness that the party endured during the 1980s, he has time on his side.

The Prime Minister has a mandate, thanks in no small part to voters in this part of the world. He must now repay the trust that this region has put in him.