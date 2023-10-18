LETTER: Rail passengers are taken for mugs

Shrewsbury Train Station

The 15:10 was just a two coach train heading out of International in the middle of a Friday afternoon, packed full with many passengers standing and without any noticeable ventilation.

In France and Spain this simply could not happen as each and every passenger has a reserved seat.

Our local train company appears to be taking the income from overcrowded trains running between Shrewsbury and the West Midlands conurbation to subsidise services that run within Wales and across the border. Shropshire passengers are being taken for mugs whilst the powers that be sit on their hands.

Graham Tate, Shrewsbury

Send us your letters for publication: